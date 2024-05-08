Over 500 students arrive at the world’s largest meditation centre for the inaugural day of Global Teens Meet

Jammu Tawi: Heartfulness Institute organized a unique youth-oriented inner transformation and leadership drive for ages between 15 and 20 at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the largest meditation centre in the world. The campaign which was inaugurated in its first edition today will be a week-long event with thousands of students and youth coming to Kanha Shanti Vanam from across the country. The campaign was inaugurated by Rev. Daaji – Global Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The purpose of the campaign is also to mould today's youth through introspective techniques, Heartfulness cleansing and meditation, leadership training and communication building, developing sensitivity towards nature, and cultivating compassion, and creativity. Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “Youth are the backbone of this country. India has the highest population of youth today and it is necessary that we make them strong individuals with integrity and holistic wellness who will lead our country towards true all-round progress. This campaign is designed to transform them into such extraordinary men and women.”The rest of the six days of the Global Teens Meet will involve educating youth on plants and their importance, story-building sessions, being in touch with nature, Heartful communication sessions, and guided meditation sessions. Other areas of modern-day know-how on financial literacy and social media ethics are also included in the campaign so that the youth derive the maximum training in conducting themselves in the real world.