Search
HealthSupreme Court Case May Severely Limit Access to Abortion Pill Across US
Health

Supreme Court Case May Severely Limit Access to Abortion Pill Across US

By: Northlines

Date:

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case this Tuesday that could significantly restrict access to mifepristone, more commonly known as the abortion pill. If access is limited, it will leave many without options and push abortion care further out of reach.

Mifepristone, combined with misoprostol, is the non-surgical medication approach to early abortions up to 10 weeks. It is considered very safe and effective, successfully ending a pregnancy nearly 100% of the time. However, some states have already moved to ban medication abortion since Roe was overturned.

Doctors are worried this could set a concerning precedent that breaks down the current healthcare system. As OB-GYN Dr. Kristyn Brandi explains, limiting mifepristone access will disproportionately impact those with less means like people with disabilities or without resources to travel out-of-state. It may also confuse patients about their legal rights.

Medication abortion has been a lifeline for many seeking a discreet option on their own terms. As patient advocate Audrey Wrobel shares, it allowed her the privacy she wanted during a difficult time in college. Restricting it could leave some with no choices.

Clinics are already stocking up, preparing for the potential that doctors may need to act as the sole distribution point if mail-order is prohibited. Such pressure on the system threatens to overwhelm providers.

As the high court weighs this pivotal case, doctors and advocates urge upholding the FDA-approved standards, keeping care available and aligned with scientific evidence, especially for those lacking other alternatives. A decision is expected by the end of June that could reverberate nationwide.

Previous article
Haitian Parents Fight To Educate The Next Generation Despite Widespread Violence
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

he Powerful Health Benefits of Okra Water and Why It’s The Next Superfood Drink

Northlines Northlines -
From boosting immunity and digestion to managing blood sugar...

Why experts say palm oil could be silently damaging your health and what to use instead

Northlines Northlines -
You may be consuming more palm oil than you...

Africa’s Fight Against its Hidden Health Crisis – The Growing Burden of Neurological Diseases

Northlines Northlines -
Neurological conditions have emerged as one of the biggest...

Ayurvedic Herbs and Juice to Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Safely

Northlines Northlines -
India is facing a diabetes epidemic with over 10...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Haitian Parents Fight To Educate The Next Generation Despite Widespread Violence

The Rising Terror Threat of ISIS-K in Central Asia

Achieve Radiant Glowing Skin with super affordable Rice, Beetroot and Aloe...