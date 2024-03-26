Supreme Court Case May Severely Limit Access to Abortion Pill Across US

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case this Tuesday that could significantly restrict access to mifepristone, more commonly known as the abortion pill. If access is limited, it will leave many without options and push abortion care further out of reach.

Mifepristone, combined with misoprostol, is the non-surgical medication approach to early abortions up to 10 weeks. It is considered very safe and effective, successfully ending a pregnancy nearly 100% of the time. However, some states have already moved to ban medication abortion since Roe was overturned.

Doctors are worried this could set a concerning precedent that breaks down the current healthcare system. As OB-GYN Dr. Kristyn Brandi explains, limiting mifepristone access will disproportionately impact those with less means like people with disabilities or without resources to travel out-of-state. It may also confuse patients about their legal rights.

Medication abortion has been a lifeline for many seeking a discreet option on their own terms. As patient advocate Audrey Wrobel shares, it allowed her the privacy she wanted during a difficult time in college. Restricting it could leave some with no choices.

Clinics are already stocking up, preparing for the potential that doctors may need to act as the sole distribution point if mail-order is prohibited. Such pressure on the system threatens to overwhelm providers.

As the high court weighs this pivotal case, doctors and advocates urge upholding the FDA-approved standards, keeping care available and aligned with scientific evidence, especially for those lacking other alternatives. A decision is expected by the end of June that could reverberate nationwide.