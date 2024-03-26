Search
Haitian Parents Fight To Educate The Next Generation Despite Widespread Violence

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – As violence plagues the streets of Haiti in 2024, continuing the turmoil that has gripped the nation, parents face immense challenges in maintaining their children's access to . With over 15,000 newly displaced since earlier this year and 377,000 displaced overall, hundreds of schools have been shuttered in the capital alone. However, despite such obstacles, mothers and fathers show resolve in enabling learning for the next generation through alternative means.

13-year-old Kelvin spends hours each day hawking candles on the Haiti-Dominican border, the money going towards his family in Ouanaminthe including supporting his school attendance. His story reflects the entrepreneurial spirit shown by many parents utilizing their offspring's talents to generate income aiding siblings' schooling as well. Meanwhile, the Nesly family fled danger in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, relocating to the D.R. where after two years of paperwork the daughters can now study in Spanish, settling for safety over familiarity.

Statistics from UNICEF highlight the scale of challenges with 4 million children nationwide requiring humanitarian assistance and over 15% of pre-2022 students unreached. Yet leaders persevere, such as Finance Minister Boisvert prolonging curfews aiming to stabilize security. As violence disrupts daily life, Haitian moms and dads find innovative solutions sustaining their most valuable asset – the future of their children and the country's hope for prosperity through education, persevering against tremendous adversity.

