Columbia University bans student leader for calling Zionists should be “murdered”

There has been much debate around recent protests at Columbia University regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. One student leader, Khymani James, has now been barred from campus after remarks he made were deemed unacceptable by the administration.

James was recorded at a demonstration expressing views that Zionists ‘do not deserve to live' and should be ‘murdered'. In the viral video clip, he can be heard comparing Zionists to Nazis and saying he is glad he has not resorted to violence against them. As the head of anti-Israel demonstrations on campus, his inflammatory language raised serious concerns.

Columbia has firmly stated that any calls for harm against individuals based on their identity violate school policy. A spokesperson informed that James is no longer permitted on university grounds due to breaking this rule. Supporters of Israel on campus also voiced their belief that such divisive rhetoric should have no place in an academic environment promoting open debate.

James has since apologized online, saying he ‘misspoke' in a moment of intense frustration. However, the damage has been done and the university sees no option but to take strong action against condoning violence. The White House also denounced the ‘appalling' remarks, underscoring that hate speech will not be tolerated.

As passions run high on both sides of this debate, some stress the need for calmer discussions seeking solutions over conflict. For now, the focus remains on ensuring all at Columbia feel safe to share their views freely, without fear of threats to well-being. This unprecedented ban appears aimed at establishing that principle on campus.