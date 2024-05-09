back to top
Search
InternationalDestructive tornado outbreak hits Southern US, claims at least 3 lives
International

Destructive tornado outbreak hits Southern US, claims at least 3 lives

By: Northlines

Date:

A line of destructive tornadoes tore through parts of the Southeastern United States, leaving behind a trail of damage and tragedy. According to authorities, the storms spawned several tornadoes across Tennessee, North Carolina and other states in the region. Unfortunately, these intense twisters ended up claiming three lives so far.

The first victim was a 22-year old man in Claiborne County, Tennessee who was in his vehicle when strong winds brought down trees, with one falling on top of his car. In neighbouring Maury County, another individual lost their life after a suspected tornado touched down in the city of Columbia. Local emergency services were stretched thin dealing with injured people and damaged homes. Numerous other tornado warnings were in effect for large parts of the night as the storm system slowly pushed east.

Scenes of devastation were also witnessed in North Carolina, with one tornado directly hitting Gaston County. A car was struck by a falling tree there, killing one of the occupants while the other was rushed to hospital. Forecasters caution that the risk of tornadoes will continue Thursday as well for some southern states. Residents are being advised to closely monitor weather alerts and heed all instructions from local authorities. The powerful storms have already unleashed football field sized hail and wind gusts above 120 kmph, heightening the risk for people who come across these dangerous twisters.

Clearly, the severity of the ongoing severe weather cannot be taken lightly. Emergency crews will have a big clean-up task ahead as the full extent of the tornado damage comes into focus in the coming days. People across the impacted regions are hoping the storms will soon passage and calmer conditions will return once more.

Previous article
Experts verify authenticity of chilling alien sighting clip captured by Las Vegas family
Next article
Air India Express Cancels 74 Flights Due To Cabin Crew Shortage; To Operate 292 Flights
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Belgium Becomes First Country to Formally Recognize Sex Work as Legitimate Profession

Northlines Northlines -
In a groundbreaking decision, Belgium has become the first...

Experts verify authenticity of chilling alien sighting clip captured by Las Vegas family

Northlines Northlines -
"Experts Verify Authenticity of Chilling Alien Sighting Clip" After over...

Palestinian supporters detained at Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC amid Israeli advance into Rafah

Northlines Northlines -
Pro-Palestinian encampment around NYC's Fashion Institute of Technology dismantled,...

Curious About Plunging into a Black Hole? Prepare to be Shocked by NASA’s Visuals

Northlines Northlines -
In an interesting development, NASA has given us a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IAF Convoy Attack In Poonch | Search Operation To Track Down...

Char Dham Yatra | Kedarnath Temple To Be Adorned With 40...

Jammu And Kashmir | Indian Army Concludes Operation In Kulgam; Eliminates...