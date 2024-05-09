back to top
Experts verify authenticity of chilling alien sighting clip captured by Las Vegas family

By: Northlines

After over a year of analysis, evidence experts have confirmed that a viral video captured by a Las Vegas family showing what appeared to be strange entities late one night is legitimate footage of an unexplained event. Digital forensic examiner Scott Roder and several of his colleagues subjected the short clip to rigorous testing in an effort to debunk it but were unable to find any evidence of manipulation.

“Through extensive examination, we determined the video retains its original integrity with no edits, overlays or artificially added elements,” explained Roder. “What the camera documented that night outside the home remains a mystery, but it truly depicts something that gave the family a major scare.”

The brief recording taken in April 2023 shows an unusual moving form appearing above the fence in the family's backyard under the cover of darkness. At the time, the teenage son who filmed it and his parents were so frightened by multiple towering figures in their yard that they immediately called emergency services. According to the 911 call transcript, the clearly distraught boy described seeing unusually tall beings with large eyes that “are not human” prowling around.

Police who responded also reported unusual aerial activity and increased security at the residence for a period. While skeptical analysts have floated more down to earth explanations, Roder and his team reject such rationalizations based on their analysis. “The motion is too fluid and purposeful to be dismissed as an insect or inanimate object,” he outlined. “We're convinced there was something out there that night the family still can't fully explain.”

With no tampering uncovered and corroborating testimony from first responders, experts seem to agree this case presents genuinely bizarre footage destined to continue sparking discussion among UFO hunters and skeptics alike. One thing is clear – modern video forensic science found nothing fraudulent about the recording and acknowledges it captures something as yet unidentified hovering outside that Las Vegas home one night.

Economic advisor says no unforeseen inflation spikes likely, may cool with monsoon
Destructive tornado outbreak hits Southern US, claims at least 3 lives
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

