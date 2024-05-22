Tata Group Joins Hands With IHCL Partners To Empower Youth In Jammu and Kashmir

MUMBAI, May 22: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has partnered with non-profit organisation Reacha along with Tata STRIVE and the Indian Army to set up a skill centre at Baramulla in J&K for providing youngsters job-oriented training.

The skill centre at Boniyar in Baramulla is well-equipped to train 200 learners annually, IHCL said in a statement.

The job-oriented training programme focuses on holistic professional development, and will provide market-related hospitality training in ‘bakery' and ‘food and beverage service' with access to employment opportunities for the youth.

In addition to technical skills, the programme will equip participants with valuable life skills. Post training, learners will be given assistance for employment or entrepreneurship.

“The surge in tourism in J&K has created a significant demand for skilled workforce in the hospitality sector. We are delighted to take our existing association with Reacha a step further with this project.

“The programme is in line with our ESG+ framework of Paathya, provides young individuals with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and contributes to the social and economic development of the region,” IHCL Executive Vice President – Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

Tata STRIVE is a skill development programme under Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT), a charitable trust by Tata Sons. (Agencies)