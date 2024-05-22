back to top
Tips from Local Officials on Staying Safe During Intense Summer Heat Wave

, May 22: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has appealed to citizens to take care of their and well-being in view of the extremely hot condition.

In a statement issued today, the District Magistrate urged everyone to drink sufficient fluids frequently and avoid going out during peak temperature hours. He also requested citizens to take extra care of children and the elderly, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
The District Magistrate further appealed to the public to contact SDM, Tehsildar or SHO in case of any mishap like fire incidents.
People can contact the Fire & Emergency Department at 101 in case of a fire incident. Other numbers which can be reached are Fire Control Room Gandhi Nagar 0191-2457705, 0191-2435283; Fire Station Old City 0191-2544263, 0191-2544262; FS Roop Nagar 0191-2597522; FS Gangyal 0191-2480026; FS Canal 0191-2555260; FS Akhnoor 01924-252481; FS RS Pura 01923-265703; FS Bishnah 01923-237937; FS Arnia 9149525773
In case of forest fires, people can report to Forest Range Officers Range Officer Jammu- 9419175278; Range Officer Kalidhar- 9149570084; Range Officer Bahu- 9419212594; Range Officer Jindrah: 9797596327.
In case of any medical emergency, help can be sought by calling 108 or by visiting the local Public Health Centre or any Government health facility.
Emergency Operations Cell Jammu  is available to attend to public emergencies at 0191-2571616 round the clock, any day of the week.
The Meteorological Centre Rambagh has declared that a heat wave is likely to prevail during the next one week in Jammu  region. Heat wave related advisories also include wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and avoiding strenuous activity during peak temperature hours.

