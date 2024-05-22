Benefits of Sports Betting with Fairplay in India

In the Indian betting market, the Fairplay site (https://fairplay.pro.in/) occupies an important niche and plays an important role in the industry, thanks to which the developers of the project are constantly looking for new solutions useful for the process, as well as constantly updating the catalogue with new unique activities to bring variety in the choice for their audience.

In this article, we will tell you about the main sports betting features that you will find in the Fairplay catalogue, as well as lucrative bonuses.

Fairplay Sports Catalogue Overview

Today, users from India have a unique chance to touch all the current offers of the Fairplay project, through which you can get more unique betting opportunities that are not offered by similar projects in the field of betting.

Let’s take a look at what betting destinations are represented in the project’s catalogue today and what awaits Fairplay login owners after registration.

Cricket

Now this sport is at the peak of popularity among users from India. The matches related to these high-profile tournaments are of the greatest interest:

IPL betting;

ICC Women’s World Cup;

Test matches;

T20 Blast live betting;

India’s tour of Australia live betting and other championships.

What surprises Fairplay login holders is the variety of betting markets presented for this discipline. In addition to the standard outcome bets, you can make predictions on the best athlete, the team to score first, favourite bowler, number of wickets taken, total runs scored, maximum score in the first six overs, as well as other unique options.

The project team understands why cricket is so sought after by local bettors and tries to make their experience of interacting with the offers in the catalogue more interesting and diverse.

Football

This sport is an established favourite in the betting world, including for India. Since the local championships are not favoured, the largest selection of odds and bets is presented for the following championships:

UEFA Champions League;

English Championship;

Belgian First Division A.

To diversify the process, users from India regularly test new betting formats and markets. The most common among Fairplay login owners is the 1×2 strategy, the essence of which boils down to making assumptions about the favourite, marked by the lowest odds.

Betting on total – the total number of goals, assists and other fragments of the match – is also popular in the catalogue. The easiest option is a prediction on the total score, and the riskiest is Parlay, which consists of several bets simultaneously within one match and automatically loses if at least one of the assumptions is wrong.

Tennis

Interest in this elitist sport is actively growing, so Fairplay’s catalogue now includes matches from all the world’s major tournaments:

ATP-tour;

WTA-tours;

Davis Cup;

US Open;

Wimbledon;

Fed Cup.

Tennis competitions take place all year round, so you’ll definitely have the opportunity to try betting on this unique destination. Start with simple markets – such as total score or favourites, before moving on to more detailed ones – total number of games played, handicap and other formats.

Sports Betting Modes

If you are just starting to take your first steps in sports betting, then you need to be well versed in the main formats that the Fairplay site offers to its audience. After all, once you submit your prediction, you cannot change it. Therefore, every decision should be as balanced and thoughtful as possible.

Today, the available betting modes can be globally divided into two directions – prematch and live. Let’s take a look at their features.

Prematch Betting

In this case, the user needs to place a bet before the start of the event. Here you have a number of advantages – enough time to analyse the statistics and dynamics of the performance of the team or athlete on whom you want to make a prediction. Also for this betting format there are clear odds set by the Fairplay team, so you can easily calculate the probability of winning your bet.

Live Betting

In this case you need to connect to the live broadcast of the match directly on the project website and bet on the course of the event. And not on the general outcome, but on a specific event. For example, the minute of a goal, a potential suspension of a player and so on. Odds, while changing almost lightning fast.

This format is not very suitable for new Fairplay login holders, but for more experienced bettors.

Special Offers

Most potential Fairplay login owners come to the site because of the favourable terms of the 300% welcome bonus, thanks to which you can get up to 20,000 INR. The special offer is calculated three ways to participate:

200% when you make your first deposit between INR 500 INR and INR 5,000;

200% on the first deposit of 5,001 INR to 10,000 INR;

100% on the first deposit of INR 10,001 or more.

Existing Fairplay users can also look forward to the following promotions valid for sports betting:

Bank Transfer Bonus – when you complete a transaction using the specified payment method, you get an additional 5% to your deposit with a wagering requirement of 3x;

Weekly Cashback – get a partial refund of 5% of the total amount spent, but provided that your monthly deposit is at least 1000 INR and you can wager the extra payout within a month;

Cryptocurrency Bonus – use one of the cryptocurrencies available in the list of supported payment sites to get 10% extra on your account from this amount.

In addition, the Fairplay team regularly runs quick promotions, for which bonuses can be activated using special promo codes. You can find up-to-date information in the section of the same name.