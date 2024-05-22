back to top
Govt Extends Deadline For Submission Of Self-Assesment Report For Employees On EPM To May 31

, May 22: The  Jammu and Government has extended the deadline for submission of self-assessment reports by the employees on the Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) System to May 31, 2024.

