Govt Extends Deadline For Submission Of Self-Assesment Report For Employees On EPM To May 31

JAMMU, May 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the deadline for submission of self-assessment reports by the employees on the Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) System to May 31, 2024.
