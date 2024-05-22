“On June 4, People Will Wake Them From Their Sleep”: PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition At Rally In Basti

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their claim of winning 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh and said that on June 4, the people of UP will wake them from their sleep.

“Both the ‘Shehzadas' of Congress and SP are spreading rumours that they will win 79 seats of UP. Earlier I used to hear that people used to daydream, but now I understand what it means to daydream. On June 4, the people of UP will wake them and then they will blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM),” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress and Samajwadi Party over their remark, ‘Pakistan has an atom bomb', and accused them of scaring the people, adding that India does not have a weak Congress government.

“Pakistan has been defeated, but its sympathizers like SP and Congress are now busy scaring India. These people say, to be afraid of Pakistan, as it has the atomic bomb. Why should India be afraid? Today, India does not have a weak Congress government, it has a strong Modi government, ‘Bharat Aaj Ghar me Ghuskar Maarta hai',” he said.

Urging the people to vote in large numbers, PM Modi said, “Whenever you get some virtuous work to do, should you lose that opportunity? If you don't cast your vote, will you get the benefit? If 80 crore people are getting free rations, don't they bless? But if you hadn't voted, would that virtue be counted as yours? I am going to do such good works that those who will vote will get the benefit for sure.”

“Five phases of voting have been completed in the country, and these five phases have ensured the Modi government in the country. Look at the statement of the INDI Alliance, the entire INDI Alliance is in such a state of despair that now they do not even remember what they said two days ago and what they are saying today,” he added.

Hitting out at the opposition's INDIA bloc over the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that the country was waiting for Ram Mandir for 500 years, but these people have problems with Ram Mandir and Ram.

“The nepotistic parties of the INDI alliance have crossed all limits of appeasement. Our country has been waiting for the Ram Mandir for 500 years, but these people have problems with the Ram Mandir and Ram,” he said.

“There are many people in this country who do not remember their son's birthday, do not remember their wedding date, but every child in this country knows January 22, 2024. I say January 22 and the whole country says Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

He further said that the country is moving ahead on the mantra of “Ram to nation, heritage to development, spirituality to modernity.”

Highlighting that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, PM Modi said, “Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Today India's stature has increased, and respect has increased. When India now speaks on global platforms, the world listens. When India makes decisions, the world moves along.” (Agencies)