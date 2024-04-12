Take a Peek Inside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pay a Visit – Picture Included

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen posing inside Salman Khan's residence. The superstar also attended a a family Eid dinner and fans were quite taken by his sartorial choice.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment residence in Mumbai ahead of Eid. The pictures of Ranbir and Alia from Salman's home have been shared on Reddit and fans were surprised by the development as the Ranbir and Salman are rarely seen together.

While Alia was dressed in a white suit, Ranbir was dressed casually too. They were seen posing with a man inside Salman's house; the actor, however, wasn't featured in the photo. His fans, however, were happy to get a glimpse of his home. “So this is where Bhai lives,” wrote one, while another commented on Ranbir-Alia visit, “This is Salman's house. RK and Alia were there two days ago. RK – Salman were not on talking terms for the last 10 years. So it means they have patched up.”