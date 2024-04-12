Search
Breaking NewsExcise policy scam: CBI produces BRS leader K Kavitha before court, seeks...
Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

Excise policy scam: CBI produces BRS leader K Kavitha before court, seeks 5-day custody

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 12: The CBI on Thursday produced Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, before a court here and sought her five-day police custody.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

Previous article
“Diljit Dosanjh, a Devotee of Lord Shiva, Regularly Chants Om Namah Shivay,” Reveals Crew Actor Trupti Khamkar
Next article
Take a Peek Inside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pay a Visit – Picture Included
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Apr 12: Sardar Jitendar Singh--a pharmacist and herbal...

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Northlines Northlines -
Patiala, Apr 12: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on...

Congress facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh

Northlines Northlines -
Guwahati: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday...

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top US diplomat dials key allies amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

O.J. Simpson estate probate process could provide compensation to Goldman and...

Vodafone Idea Reveals Massive Fundraising: Announces Rs 18,000 Crore Follow-On Public...