“Diljit Dosanjh, a Devotee of Lord Shiva, Regularly Chants Om Namah Shivay,” Reveals Crew Actor Trupti Khamkar

Trupti Khamkar, who starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Crew, said that the actor is very spiritual and humble

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has been in the theatres for two weeks and has received a lot of love from the audience. Trupti Khamkar, who plays a cop in the film,recently spoke about her experience during the shoot and shared that this was an opportunity for her as she got to work with many stars. Trupti shared the screen with Diljit for many of her scenes and praised the actor and called him “spiritual.”

Trupti said that Diljit is a “Shiv bhakt” who “constantly chants Om Namah Shivay.” Trupti shared with The Free Press Journal, “I would definitely like to work with Diljit again. He is the most God-like person I’ve ever met. He comes with the most amount of humility. He is a Shiv bhakt and he constantly chants Om Namah Shivay. When you are around him, you feel like you are in a temple, near God. He is very spiritual.”

