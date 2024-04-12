In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Chandigarh, Apr 12: Sardar Jitendar Singh–a pharmacist and herbal practitioner– who was forced to move to Lahore along with his family from Peshawar about a year ago because of security reasons, served food at an Iftar Langar organised by him for Muslims during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore.



Photos on Thursday showed Jitendar Singh distributing food packages to people on the streets.

Sikhs are a small part of the community and form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakistan.



Most of the Sikhs families live in the province of Punjab, with some also residing in Peshawar in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.