SEBI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: Check posts, How to Apply Online

SEBI Recruitment 2024: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications from Indian citizens for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the General Stream, Legal Stream,

Information Technology Stream, Engineering Electrical Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

The online application link will be available on 13 April 2024. Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website at www.sebi.gov.in.

Vacancy Details of SEBI Recruitment 2024:

Name of Post: Assistant Manager – 97 Posts

– Name of Streams: General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering Electrical, Research and Official Language.

– Salary: Rs.1,49,500/- p.m. without accommodation and Rs.1,11,000/- p.m. with accommodation.

Educational Qualification:

1) Assistant Manager (General): Master's Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in any discipline/ Bachelor's Degree in Law/ Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute or Chartered Accountant/ Chartered Financial Analyst/ Company Secretary/ Cost Accountant.

2) Assistant Manager (Legal): Bachelor's Degree in Law

3) Assistant Manager (Information Technology): Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any branch or Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum two years' duration) in computer science/ computer application/ information technology from a recognized University / Institute.

4) Assistant Manager (Engineering Electrical): Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.

5) Assistant Manager (Research): Master's Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration/ Econometrics/ Quantitative Economics/ Financial Economics / Mathematical Economics/ Business Economics/ Agricultural Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Business Analytics; OR Master's Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Finance/Quantitative Finance/ Mathematical Finance/ Quantitative Techniques/ International Finance/ Business Finance/ International and Trade Finance/ Project and Infrastructure Finance/ Agri. Business Finance; OR Master's Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics/ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Big Data Analytics; OR Master's Degree in Mathematics and one-year post-graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects.

6) Assistant Manager (Official Language): Master's Degree in Hindi/ Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; OR Master's Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor's Degree level; OR Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/ Hindi Translation

Age Limit: Applicant must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on March 31, 2024. Relaxation in age limits will be given as per applicable rules

Application fee: The application fee is Rs.1,000 for UR/OBC/EWS category candidates. However, candidates from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category will have to pay only an intimation fee of Rs.100.

