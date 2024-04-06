Search
JobsNBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply
Jobs

NBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply

By: Northlines

Date:

NBPPL Recruitment 2024: NTPC BHEL Power Projects Private Limited has invited applications to recruit a Company Secretary.

Important Dates:
Last Date: 06th April 2024
Last Date: 26th April 2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Company Secretary – 01 Post
– Salary: Rs. 48,330/- per month
– Job Location: Noida / New Delhi
– Qualification: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of (ICSI) with at least 1-year experience in Secretarial Work in a Central Public Enterprise/ Government Department/ Private Company.
– Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant/ LLB/ MBA(Finance)
– Age Limit: 32 years

Application Fee: The application fee is Rs.500/- (Rs. Five Hundred Only)

For more details, please refer to the official notification at Download Official Notification

Previous article
SEBI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: Check posts, How to Apply Online
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SEBI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: Check posts, How to Apply Online

Northlines Northlines -
SEBI Recruitment 2024: The Securities and Exchange Board of...

HR Executive Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Apply Online

Northlines Northlines -
Digital India Corporation (DIC) Recruitment 2024 | Last date:...

JKPSC Result and Answer Keys for Various Posts

Northlines Northlines -
Filling up of the posts of Assistant Professor(s) (Accountancy...

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: 150 Posts, How to Apply

Northlines Northlines -
DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible candidates can...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SEBI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: Check posts, How to Apply Online

Prithviraj starrer The Goat Life becomes a blockbuster hit, crosses Rs...

The Real Truth Behind Common Myths about the Upcoming Total Solar...