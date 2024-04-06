NBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply

NBPPL Recruitment 2024: NTPC BHEL Power Projects Private Limited has invited applications to recruit a Company Secretary.
Important Dates:
Last Date: 06th April 2024
Last Date: 26th April 2024
Vacancy Details:
Name of Post: Company Secretary – 01 Post
– Salary: Rs. 48,330/- per month
– Job Location: Noida / New Delhi
– Qualification: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with at least 1-year experience in Secretarial Work in a Central Public Enterprise/ Government Department/ Private Company.
– Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant/ LLB/ MBA(Finance)
– Age Limit: 32 years
Application Fee: The application fee is Rs.500/- (Rs. Five Hundred Only)
For more details, please refer to the official notification at Download Official Notification