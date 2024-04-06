NBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply

NBPPL Recruitment 2024: NTPC BHEL Power Projects Private Limited has invited applications to recruit a Company Secretary.

Important Dates:

Last Date: 06th April 2024

Last Date: 26th April 2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Company Secretary – 01 Post

– Salary: Rs. 48,330/- per month

– Job Location: Noida / New Delhi

– Qualification: Should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with at least 1-year experience in Secretarial Work in a Central Public Enterprise/ Government Department/ Private Company.

– Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant/ LLB/ MBA(Finance)

– Age Limit: 32 years

Application Fee: The application fee is Rs.500/- (Rs. Five Hundred Only)

For more details, please refer to the official notification at Download Official Notification