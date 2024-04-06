RFCL Recruitment 2024 Notification Out | Check Eligibility and How to Apply

RFCL Recruitment 2024 | Apply for Managerial Posts | Last Date — 25th April 2024

RFCL Recruitment 2024: Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is a Joint Venture Company formed by the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) has invited applications for the post of Company Secretary either on Chief Manager (E-6) level or Senior Manager (E-5) level for its Corporate Office (Noida). [Advertisement No. Rectt/06/2024]

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website of RFCL at www.rfcl.co.in. Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief —

Important Dates:

Start Date — 27th March 2024

Last Date — 25th April 2024

Vacancy Details of RFCL Recruitment 2024: Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) invites applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up the following post:-

Name of Post: Chief Manager or Senior Manager — 01 Post

– Pay Scale: Rs. 80,000 – 2,40,000/-

– Qualification: CS qualified and should be an Associate/ Fellow member of ICSI. Preference may be given to Law Graduates.

Also Read: NBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply

Application Fee: The Application Fee is Rs.1000/- plus Bank Charges as applicable for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. However, SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.

How to Apply for RFCL Recruitment Notification 06/2024: Eligible and interested candidates are required to fill out the application form as per the prescribed format available on the RFCL website.

Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

Next, click on the “Click here for Application Format” given below “Recruitment of Experienced Company Secretary – Advertisement No. Rectt/06/2024”.

Fill out the application form.

After filling the application form, candidates are required to send it along with Demand Draft/Proof of NEFT Transfer (if applicable) and self-attested copies of all requisite supporting documents in a sealed envelope cover super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………………………… IN RFCL – 2024” at the following address:

Address:

“Deputy General Manager (HR)-I/c,

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited,

Corporate Office,

4th Floor, Wing – A, Kribhco Bhawan, Sector-1,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301”

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Website: https://www.rfcl.co.in