Search
IndiaINDI Alliance Is For Commission, NDA Is On Mission: PM Modi
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

INDI Alliance Is For Commission, NDA Is On Mission: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition bloc's aim is to earn commission after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is on a mission.
Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.
“During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission,” Modi said.

“The opposition is fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. The Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour while the Congress can't even find candidates to field,” Modi said.
“The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold,” he added.
Modi said the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint and part of it is dominated by leftists.
The prime minister said the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously.
He said it is the misfortune of the country that the opposition alliance is talking about fighting against ‘shakti'.
“Worshipping shakti is a part of our natural spiritual journey. But, the people of the INDI alliance say their fight is against shakti,” Modi said.
According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.
These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (Agencies)

Previous article
RFCL Recruitment 2024 Notification Out | Check Eligibility and How to Apply
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NIA Vehicle Attacked In West Bengal: Police

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Apr 6: A vehicle carrying NIA officials was...

Indian army foils terrorists’ infiltration bid along Kashmir border ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 6: In a daring overnight operation, Indian...

PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 6: On the 44th foundation day...

Longevity is ‘just luck’ says 111-year-old Briton, world’s new oldest man

Northlines Northlines -
London, Apr 6: The world's oldest living man, 111-year-old...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

RFCL Recruitment 2024 Notification Out | Check Eligibility and How to...

NBPPL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: How to Apply

SEBI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF: Check posts, How to Apply Online