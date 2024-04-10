DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2024, Check Posts, Eligibility and How to Apply

DRDO ACEM Recruitment 2024 for Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices | Last Date: 30th April 2024

DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2024: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), ACEM (Advanced Centre for Energetic Materials), invites online applications from eligible candidates to engage Graduate and Technician (Diploma) apprentices.

Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief —

Important Dates:

Commencement of online applications — 04th April 2024

Last date of submission of online application forms — 30th April 2024

Vacancy Details of DRDO Apprentices Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up the following posts:-

1) Name of post: Graduate Apprentices — 30 Posts

– Qualification: B.E/B.Tech in related disciplines/ B.Sc.

– Stipend: Rs. 12,000/- per month.

2) Name of post: Technician (Diploma) Apprentices — 11 Posts

– Qualification: Diploma in related disciplines.

– Stipend: Rs. 10,000/- per month.

Age Limit:

– Minimum Age limit — 18 years

– Maximum Age limit — Unreserved category – 27 yrs, OBC – 30 yrs, SC/ST – 32 yrs, PWD – 37 yrs

How to Apply for DRDO Apprentices Recruitment:

Candidates are required to fill out the Application form by Typing, Affix the passport-size photograph and sign in the application form. The scanned copies of filled application form along with desired essential documents/certificates in PDF format must be sent through e-mail only to apprentice.acem@gov.in.

Candidates for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) are required to register in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS 2.0) portal (https://nats.education.gov.in).

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Website: https://www.drdo.gov.in