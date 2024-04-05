HR Executive Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Apply Online

Search
JobsHR Executive Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Apply Online
Jobs

By: Northlines

Date:

Digital Corporation (DIC) Recruitment 2024 | Last date: 09th April 2024

Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Digital India Corporation / Bhashini is currently inviting applications for the position of Human Resources – Executive. The last date for submission of applications shall be 09-04-2024.

Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions:

Name of Post: Human Resources – Executive – 01 Post
– Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Administration, or related field.
– Experience: 2+ years' experience in human resources role with exposure in recruitment, HR Administration & other incidental functioning.
– Age: Maximum Age for Application is 58 years
– Salary: Salaries for this position would depend on the qualification and experience of the selected candidate and will be fixed as per the industry norms.
– Location: Delhi or as project requirement

How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The Last date for submission of applications is 16th April 2024.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Official Website: https://dic.gov.in

Previous article
CDS underscores need for military leaders to adapt to changing character of war
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

