HR Executive Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Apply Online

Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Digital India Corporation / Bhashini is currently inviting applications for the position of Human Resources – Executive. The last date for submission of applications shall be 09-04-2024.

Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions:

Name of Post: Human Resources – Executive – 01 Post

– Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

– Experience: 2+ years' experience in human resources role with exposure in recruitment, HR Administration & other incidental functioning.

– Age: Maximum Age for Application is 58 years

– Salary: Salaries for this position would depend on the qualification and experience of the selected candidate and will be fixed as per the industry norms.

– Location: Delhi or as project requirement

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The Last date for submission of applications is 16th April 2024.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Official Website: https://dic.gov.in