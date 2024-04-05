HR Executive Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Apply Online

Digital India Corporation (DIC) Recruitment 2024 | Last date: 09th April 2024
Job Vacancy in Digital India Corporation: Digital India Corporation / Bhashini is currently inviting applications for the position of Human Resources – Executive. The last date for submission of applications shall be 09-04-2024.
Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions:
Name of Post: Human Resources – Executive – 01 Post
– Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.
– Experience: 2+ years' experience in human resources role with exposure in recruitment, HR Administration & other incidental functioning.
– Age: Maximum Age for Application is 58 years
– Salary: Salaries for this position would depend on the qualification and experience of the selected candidate and will be fixed as per the industry norms.
– Location: Delhi or as project requirement
How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The Last date for submission of applications is 16th April 2024.
Official Website: https://dic.gov.in