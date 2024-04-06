Prithviraj starrer The Goat Life becomes a blockbuster hit, crosses Rs 100 crores at global box office within 9 days

The acclaimed survival drama film “The Goat Life” directed by Blessy has achieved a major benchmark, crossing 100 crores in worldwide ticket sales after nine days in theaters. Leading star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has received widespread praise for his powerful performance in the movie, celebrated this unprecedented accomplishment on social media.

Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, “The Goat Life” follows the story of a man forced to work as a goat herder in harsh desert conditions. Prithviraj portrays the protagonist who struggles to survive in an oppressive situation far from home. Audiences and critics have been deeply moved by the film's authentic depiction of human resilience and triumph over adversity.

In just over a week, the Malayalam language film has generated over 50 crores from theaters nationwide. Factor in its international ticket sales and “The Goat Life” has now surpassed 100 crore in total revenue globally, a milestone achieved in under two weeks. This makes it one of the highest earning South Indian films of all time.

Director Blessy, who has worked on bringing the story to the screen for over 16 years, expressed gratitude to viewers for embracing the movie. He hopes its impactful real-life story resonates with people worldwide. “The Goat Life” is being hailed as a blockbuster success, outperforming several newly released films this weekend across languages and formats.

Backed by its A-list cast and crew, compelling storytelling, and the source material's existing fan base, “The Goat Life” looks poised to break even more box office records in the coming weeks. Audiences continue to flock theaters to see Prithviraj's tour de force performance and experience this film's enthralling tale of human endurance.