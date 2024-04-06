Search
TechnologyThe Real Truth Behind Common Myths about the Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse...
Technology

The Real Truth Behind Common Myths about the Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse of 2024

By: Northlines

The much awaited celestial event, the total solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on April 9th. People all over the will be excited to witness this breathtaking phenomenon where the moon will completely block out the sun. However, as with any rare event, numerous myths and misconceptions have developed around solar eclipses over time. On the occasion of the upcoming eclipse, let's separate facts from fiction and understand the actual science behind some of the commonly believed myths.

While the experience of watching the moon cast its shadow on the sun seems amazing, many worry about risks to their and safety. However, experts reassure that observing the eclipse is absolutely safe provided the proper eye protection of ISO certified solar viewing or welding glasses is used. Contrary to rumors, neither the sunlight during an eclipse nor the moon's darkness pose any danger. Doctors confirm there is no evidence for claims aroundradiation harming food or causing birth defects either.

Some think eclipses signal bad luck, but science tells us the only connection is coincidence when rare solar events align with past tragedies. Psychology explains this as our biases to recall negatives more. In truth, eclipses hold no supernatural powers.

Despite seeming completely blacked out, the moon does not in fact turn pitch dark. With the earth's illumination, its surface retains a pale glow, visible to observers. This earthshine phenomenon is a result of our planet reflecting enough light to dimly light up the moon even during totality.

Lastly, the rumors around risks to pregnant women have been dispelled too. While the sun emits neutrinos, modern science proves these subatomic particles pass harmlessly through our bodies, causing no ill effects to mothers and babies. Safety precautions are not needed for expectant mothers either.

So in summary, disregard myths and trust facts from experts. With proper eye protection and by following general safety guidelines, anyone can enjoy the astronomical marvel of the 2024 total solar eclipse without any risks to health.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

