Step inside a glimpse of Aayush Sharma’s luxury Mumbai home adorned with a unique artwork gifted by superstar Salman Khan

Aayush Sharma recently took fans on a tour of his brand new high-rise apartment in Mumbai. From stunning interiors to breathtaking views, the actor shared several glimpses highlighting what makes this home special. However, one artwork in particular holds deep sentimental value.

In an exclusive virtual walkthrough, Aayush credited his wife Arpita Khan Sharma for their exquisite taste in home decor. While appreciating the dining area, he showcased a magnificent piece – “Ayatul Kursi” designed by none other than Salman Khan himself. Aayush emotionally spoke about how this meaningful gift has travelled from his previous house and always reminds him of his brother-in-law's thoughtfulness.

The actor also gave a peek into his impeccably organized closet. With separate sections for him and his wife, he ensured no bickering over closet space ever occurs. Aayush further shared his untapped passion for biking but jokingly blamed his wife for not letting him pursue it.

From aesthetic interiors blending comfort with style to breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai skyline, Aayush expressed gratitude for finding the ideal home for cherished family moments. Fans also got glimpses of his upcoming film “Ruslaan” slated for this month-end.

This virtual tour gave a personalized look into Aayush's abode and why Salman Khan's artwork holds a place of pride within its walls. It was a treat for audiences to learn what makes this high-rise sanctuary so special for the actor and his loved ones.

