SEBI Proposes Guidelines for Investment Company Price Discovery Framework

The markets regulator has sought comments from various stakeholders by May 10, 2024.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday proposed to lay a framework for price discovery of shares of listed investment companies (ICs) and listed investment holding companies (IHCs) whose market price is at significant discount to their book value.

ICs are companies that earn major revenue from interest, capital appreciation from investments made, and do not include rental income which is classified under diversified commercial services. IHCs are holding companies with holding of 51 per cent or more in other company.