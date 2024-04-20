back to top
Latest NewsUS sanctions Chinese suppliers for providing critical components of Pakistan’s ballistic missile...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

US sanctions Chinese suppliers for providing critical components of Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 20: The US has cracked down on Pakistan's ballistic missile programme by sanctioning four companies from China and Belarus that provided critical components especially for the region-destabilising long-range missiles.

The US Department of State said it has sanctioned Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant which allegedly supplied special vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme being implemented by its Development Complex (NDC).

China-based Xi'an Longde Development Company, it said, has supplied a filament winding machine to produce rocket motor cases for ballistic missiles.

Another Chinese company, Tianjin Creative Source , supplied stir welding equipment which can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles.

It also allegedly supplied a linear accelerator system, most likely for Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan's MTCR Category I ballistic missiles, said the Department of State.

China's Company Limited worked with Pakistan's SUPARCO to supply equipment for testing of large diameter rocket motors.

As a result of the action, all property and interests in property owned by these institutions will be frozen.

Also, all those on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN) List with 50 per cent or more ownership by indirect or direct owners will also be blocked. They also cannot enter the US.

