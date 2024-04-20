back to top
Search
EntertainmentRanveer Singh Warns Fans of Rising Deepfake Menace After Viral Political Endorsement...
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Warns Fans of Rising Deepfake Menace After Viral Political Endorsement Video

By: Northlines

Date:

Superstar Ranveer Singh recently urged his fans and followers to be aware of deepfake after one depicting him endorsing a political party went viral. Deepfake uses artificial intelligence to generate highly realistic videos of public figures saying or doing things they never did.

In the misleading video circulated online, Ranveer is heard voicing his views in support of a certain political party. However, the Padmaavat actor clarified that the video was a deepfake as the audio was created using an AI clone of his voice without his consent or knowledge. While a genuine video of his recent visit to Varanasi surfaced, the audio plugged in was manipulated through advanced AI tools.

Concerned about the spread of misinformation, Ranveer took to Instagram stories to raise awareness. “Friends, beware of deepfakes,” he wrote, without directly mentioning the viral clip. His message firmly establishes that he did not endorse any political party through the deepfake video.

The growing popularity of deepfake videos poses serious risks if not addressed properly. Several celebrities like Aamir Khan have also fallen prey recently. With technology advancing at a rapid pace, it has become important for public figures and followers to stay alert against such deceptive content online. Ranveer's timely warning sets an example and will help curb the harm from future deepfake propagation.

Previous article
A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave Viewers In Tears
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave Viewers In Tears

Northlines Northlines -
The newly released Netflix limited series 'Baby Reindeer' tells...

Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day with Rs. 15 lakh collection

Northlines Northlines -
Dibakar Banerjee is renowned for pushing creative boundaries with...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in cream Gucci separates

Northlines Northlines -
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the renowned actress, recently shared pictures...

The surprising composer behind AR Rahman’s iconic Oscar-winning song Jai Ho

Northlines Northlines -
A conversation with a renowned filmmaker has revealed an...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave...

Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day...

Shocking study finds microplastics residing in human brain tissue