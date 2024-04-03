Search
BusinessSEBI Chief: Despite Higher Valuation, Optimism and Faith Driving Investments in India
Business

SEBI Chief: Despite Higher Valuation, Optimism and Faith Driving Investments in India

By: Northlines

Date:

In the last 12 months, Rs 10.5 lakh crore has been raised by the industry from the capital markets.

Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said that despite a higher price to earnings (PE) ratio compared to other countries, India is attracting investments because of the faith and trust of global investors into the country.

“Yes, at 22.2 (PE multiple), some people say we have an expensive market, but still why is the investment coming (in)? This is a reflection of the optimism and the trust and faith that the has in India today that we are demanding these kinds of multiples in our markets,” Buch said at the Corporate Governance Summit organized by CII.

Previous article
Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It Was Unbecoming
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Zomato Receives Service Tax Demand and Penalty Order Totaling Rs 184 Crore

Northlines Northlines -
The company said it will be filing an appeal...

Vistara temporarily reduces flights and uses bigger aircraft after crew shortage leads to mass cancellations and delays

Northlines Northlines -
According to industry sources, numerous Vistara pilots did not...

Byju’s blames foreign investors’ orders for delaying March salaries again, assures payment by April 8

Northlines Northlines -
"Byju's Faces Salary Delay Issues Again Due to Foreign...

PM Modi outlines growth focus for RBI in next term including emerging sectors like space tech, green energy

Northlines Northlines -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior officials of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It...

Kriti Sanon Talks Sequel to Crew: ‘We’re Eager to Return and...

EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of...