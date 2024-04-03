SEBI Chief: Despite Higher Valuation, Optimism and Faith Driving Investments in India

In the last 12 months, Rs 10.5 lakh crore has been raised by the industry from the capital markets.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said that despite a higher price to earnings (PE) ratio compared to other countries, India is attracting investments because of the faith and trust of global investors into the country.

“Yes, at 22.2 (PE multiple), some people say we have an expensive market, but still why is the investment coming (in)? This is a reflection of the optimism and the trust and faith that the world has in India today that we are demanding these kinds of multiples in our markets,” Buch said at the Corporate Governance Summit organized by CII.