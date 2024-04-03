Search
Entertainment

Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It Was Unbecoming

Randeep Hooda said that Alia Bhatt was unfairly targeted by Kangana Ranaut and he decided to stand up for Alia because they share a spiritual bond.

Randeep Hooda isn't afraid of expressing his opinion, even when they might not please others. The actor, who was recently seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the Imtiaz Ali film Highway and whenAlia was called a “mediocre” actor by Kangana Ranaut, Randeep was there to defend Alia. The actor was recently asked about the same in an interview and he spoke about the “spiritual bond” he shares with Alia and how he felt that she was “unfairly targeted”.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep was asked about this episode from 2019 and he shared, “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don't know if it's the same for her. That's up to her. I can only speak for myself. I have seen that she has always tried to do new things. I stood up for her genuinely because she was unfairly targeted.” The actor then spoke about Kangana and said that it is “unbecoming” to target one's colleagues.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

