Kriti Sanon Talks Sequel to Crew: ‘We’re Eager to Return and Dive into Something Fun

Heist comedy Crew is soaring high at the box office and actor Kriti Sanon says she along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to reunite for a potential sequel. Crew follows three air hostesses — played by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti — whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.
Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script.