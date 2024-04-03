Search
EntertainmentKriti Sanon Talks Sequel to Crew: 'We're Eager to Return and Dive...
Entertainment

Kriti Sanon Talks Sequel to Crew: ‘We’re Eager to Return and Dive into Something Fun

By: Northlines

Date:

Kriti Sanon recently shared that she would love to come back with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the sequel of Crew if the writers have a good script.

Heist comedy Crew is soaring high at the box office and actor Kriti Sanon says she along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to reunite for a potential sequel. Crew follows three air hostesses — played by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti — whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script.

Previous article
EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
Next article
Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It Was Unbecoming
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It Was Unbecoming

Northlines Northlines -
Randeep Hooda said that Alia Bhatt was unfairly targeted...

Review of ‘The Beautiful Game’ Movie: Bill Nighy’s Sports Drama Offers a Sitcom-esque Alternative to Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund

Northlines Northlines -
The Beautiful Game movie review: Bill Nighy brings his...

Prithviraj’s dedication for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ role made co-stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff feel like extras

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'...

Amitabh Bachchan takes under-sea tunnel in Mumbai, calls it a ‘marvel’

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 2: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Randeep Hooda Criticizes Kangana Ranaut for Unfairly Targeting Alia Bhatt: ‘It...

EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of...

Kathua Shootout | DGP Swain Hails Deepak Sharma’s Courage Who Died...