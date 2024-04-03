Search
EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI, Apr 3: Election Commission will hold a meeting with top state and Union territory officials and central agencies guarding the borders on Wednesday to assess the security along the borders ahead of the .

During the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Election Commission headquarters here, the law-and-order situation and vigilance along the borders in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be reviewed.
Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference.
shares borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.

Kathua Shootout | DGP Swain Hails Deepak Sharma’s Courage Who Died During Treatment
