Kathua Shootout | DGP Swain Hails Deepak Sharma’s Courage Who Died During Treatment

, Apr 3: Jammu and 's DGP hailed a probationary police sub-inspector (SI) Deepak Sharma's courage, who succumbed to his injuries after suffering head injuries while encountering a gangster in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the sacrifice of his will forever be remembered by the nation and people of J&K.

“Hailing the bravery and unwavering courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made the ultimate supreme sacrifice while fearlessly confronting and eliminating a wanted gangster in Kathua, the DGP, J&K Sh.
R.R. Swain in his message has said that, the supreme sacrifice of PSI Deepak Sharma will forever be remembered by the nation and particularly by the people of the Jammu and Kashmir,” Jammu and Kashmir police said in a post on X.
“On behalf of JK Police pariwar and personally DGP J&K has expressed deepest sympathies to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma. ‘J&K Police stands united in support of the martyr's family, whose commitment and valour will continue to motivate us.' the DGP J&K has said in his message,” it added.
Sharma died during the treatment on Wednesday, they said, adding that a special police officer was also injured.

High stakes three-way battle set for Udhampur parliamentary constituency in 2024 polls
