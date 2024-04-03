High stakes three-way battle set for Udhampur parliamentary constituency in 2024 polls

Jammu, Apr 4: The Udhampur parliamentary seat is set for an exciting contest in the 2024 general elections, with three prominent figures vying for votes in this strategically important constituency. Incumbent and Union Minister Jitendra Singh will look to retain the seat for the BJP for the third consecutive time. However, he faces strong challenges from veteran Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh and former minister G M Saroori of the Democratic Azad Party.



Jitendra Singh has held the seat since 2014 and continues to enjoy popularity due to the work done by him for the region's development. In the last elections, he secured an impressive victory margin over Congress' Vikramaditya Singh. However, the entry of Lal Singh and Saroori has added intrigue to the contest.



Lal Singh is no newcomer in Udhampur politics, having won the seat twice in the past on a Congress ticket. A three-time MLA as well, he switched to the BJP in 2014 but resigned in 2018. His recent return to the Congress folds has energized party workers. However, he also faces an ongoing ED investigation into an educational trust case.



Saroori's addition to the fray has three-way balanced the contest. A former minister himself, he carries influence having previously won from Kishtwar as a Congress candidate. Backing from senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after forming the Democratic Azad Party gives him further traction.



With over 16 lakh voters, Udhampur is a coveted seat and a victory here can give the winning party momentum in Jammu region politics. Campaigns are in full swing across its five districts as all candidates aim to convince the electorate about their vision. Come polling day on April 19th, it remains to be seen whether the incumbent will retain or if one of the challengers can script an upset.