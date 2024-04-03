To whom Arvind Kejriwal wants to meet in jail?

Know who are accompanying Kejriwal inside Jail?

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Wednesday shared a big update regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health inside jail. Atishi claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that since his arrest, Kejriwal has lost around 4.5 kg of weight. She further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is putting AAP supremo's health at risk by lodging him in prison.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 22 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case, was shifted to Tihar jail on Monday after he was remanded in judicial custody till April 15.

Atishi also said in her post that Kejriwal is a severe diabetic and used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country despite his health problems. She further said that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, then even God will not forgive the BJP.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive the BJP,” Atishi said in her post in Hindi.

Tihar jail administration on Atishi's claims

Meanwhile, the Tihar jail administration has denied Atishi's claims regarding Kejriwal's health. Sources within the Tihar jail told India Today that the Delhi CM's vitals are normal. They said that Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level was low and he was kept under the watch of jail doctors since his sugar level kept fluctuating.

Sources further said the AAP chief did yoga and meditation in his cell and walked in his barracks on Wednesday morning. He has been kept under 24×7 surveillance through CCTV cameras placed in his cell.

Kejriwal, lodged inside jail number 2, on Tuesday also spoke to his wife Sunita Kejriwal via video conferencing and met his lawyer in Tihar jail. Moreover, Kejriwal has been allowed to have home-cooked food inside the jail, an official told.

Who would Kejriwal like to meet while in jail?

He has also provided the prison authorities with a list of six people he would like to meet– his wife Sunita, their son and daughter, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

