Save Balol River from Pollutants

Respectfully, I state that kindly publish the genuine grievances of the public in your esteemed newspaper for favourable action and resolution by the concerned department.

It has been noted with concern that Auto / Tractor Trollies filled with Excavated garbage including plastics and polythene dumped solid wastes on the banks of Balol River near NITS College Indira Nagar (Miran Sahib) on R S Pura Road. I asked them not to pollute the River water but they replied that BDO Miran Sahib ordered for the same. Then I contacted BDO Miran Sahib on his mobile he replied that government (revenue officials) permitted him to do so. Meanwhile Naib Tehsildar and Tehsildar R S Pura were contacted through their mobiles, they replied not to their satisfaction. Thereafter SDM R S Pura contacted her mobile, she assured to visit on spot for resolution of the case but no any kind of action taken in this regard till date by the concerned officials. Also tried to contact Madam Avni Lavasa, DC Jammu on her mobile but she didn't pick the call. Government at national level is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav and saving water through harvesting including rain water and constructing Amrit Sarovars during Amrit Kaal all over India but officials on chair in J & K UT of JKAS and IAS rank dumping garbage in the live water of Balol River to pollute it permanently which is already polluted to the extent. Through the medium of your esteemed newspaper attention of the higher authorities is drawn to direct the concerned officials not to pollute the Balol river with pollutants to save the water of Balol River and general public from water borne diseases. During the rainy season, garbage dumped is mixed with water of Balol river due to rain and flood.



Pt Chaman Lal Sharma

Bhour Camp (Jammu)

Mobile No : 8717074599

ptchaman2014@gmail.com