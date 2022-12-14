SAI Int’l Education Group hosts UNWIND-2022

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: After what seemed like almost an eternity, the students of SAI International Education Group revived the 13th edition of

one of the most quintessential flagship events that bolsters up the culture of SAI & the country’s Largest School Based, Student Driven

Mega Cultural Fests, UNWIND with the theme “Fantasy: Embrace the Unknown”, entertaining a footfall of 30,000+ people. This was a

day-long event managed by the students of Class XI from the Commerce & Humanities stream with handholding support from mentors.

UNWIND, a brainchild of Founder–Chairman Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, held every year with the sole motto to learn, lead and serve,

provides a mega forum, to inculcate entrepreneurship, leadership & 21st-century learning skills in the students, beyond the learning

horizon of books and imbibe experiential learning, providing hands-on experience to the students. The event housed more than 100 food

stalls having a wide array of scrumptious national and international cuisines and & 60+ game stalls with fun-filled activities. UNWIND

2022 was graced by the chief guest, Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, Government of Odisha who declared the

event open for all in the inauguration ceremony. While addressing the students and appreciating the cultural fest, he said, “I am

happy to be here at UNWIND 2022 as this platform proffers an entrepreneurial outlook in children & inculcates leadership skills in

them, from a really young age, as envisioned by my friend, mentor & guide Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.” Speaking on the

occasion Chairperson, SAI International Education Group Dr Silpi Sahoo said, “It gives me immense joy to see my SAIoneers of

Commerce and Humanities put up such a mega and immersive fest for UNWIND 2022. The vision of Founder-Chairman Dr Bijaya

Kumar Sahoo was to build critical thinkers, problem solvers with insightful and focused thoughts, the future entrepreneurial citizens

of India. He dreamt of creating global leaders who are critical-thinking innovators with flourishing careers and ready to