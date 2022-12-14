1000 learning & accessory kits distributed among students in J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the 100-year-old Hinduja Group, in collaboration with Sesame

Workshop India, an educational non-profit working to meet the early developmental needs of children has distributed 1000 learning

and accessory kits to students in grades I and II in the Reasi, Udhampur, and Rajouri districts in Jammu and Baramulla, Kupwara,

and Bandipora districts in Kashmir.

In association with the Samaghra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Jammu & Kashmir, the Foundation is focused to

bridge the learning gap for students, particularly those who belong to low-income group families from remote rural villages of the

state. As part of the partnership, Sesame Workshop India will create video playlists themed on social, emotional and cognitive needs

of young children in Kashmiri and Hindi languages. They also plan to develop a training module and train the master trainers. The

training will be delivered online and offline.

Commenting on the initiative, Paul Abraham, President, Hinduja Foundation said, “We, at the Hinduja Foundation, are proud to

partner with LLF and Sesame Workshop India in delivering (study kits) to children in J&K. Some of these kids are returning to school

after 2-3 years. We wish to re-engage them in education and academics. Sesame Workshop India with its attractive and well-thought

out study kits makes school fun while ensuring children feel the joy of learning once again.’’

Speaking about the collaboration, Sonali Khan, Managing Director, Sesame Workshop India expressed, “It’s important for all

children to have an equal access to learning and we believe this partnership gives us that very opportunity to help 1000 children of

Jammu & Kashmir help get an equal start in school and life.”