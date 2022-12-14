UST announces winners of D3code Hackathon

NL Corresspondent

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the winners of

the second edition of its ‘D3code’, hackathon for college and university students across India. The participants were tasked with

diving into the metaverse to explore technologies that help decentralize, localize, curate, and contextualise online experiences. In this

year’s competition, the next generation of digital engineers gathered in Thiruvananthapuram to learn and develop their programming

and engineering skills. D3code is one of the many events that took place in the lead up to UST’s annual technology conference –

D3: Dream, Develop, and Disrupt – which will be held at ‘O by Tamara’ in Thiruvananthapuram on December 15th.

The 5th annual technology conference preceded by a week-long schedule of events including a 24-hour hackathon,

technology expo and lectures before concluding in a full-day conference on the 15th of December. The conference will feature

a keynote address by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST as well as guest keynotes by eminent digital

strategists – Zach Piester, the Co-founder & Chief Development Officer at Intrepid Ventures, Anshul Rustaggi, the Founder of

Totality Corp, and panel discussion featuring Shalu Jhunjhunwala, Director of Professional Services at Google India. In

addition, key technology leaders from UST like Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, Kuruvilla Mathew, Chief

Innovation Architect, David Thorpe, Head of Design, Rick Clark, Head of Cloud Advisory and Daniel Field, Global Head of

Blockchain, Varghese Cherian, Head of Technology Services, will be leading various segments during the event.

Over 840 applications from 146 teams across India were received in this year’s D3code, which consisted of three rounds. The

selected candidates met with UST’s resident subject matter experts and leading innovators, learning how organisations can

strategically create meaningful experiences for customers and consumers. The shortlisted teams participated in a programming

challenge round after which ten teams were selected to move on to the next stage of video interviews. The five finalist teams

participated in the 24-hour onsite hackathon at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus on December 11 and 12, 2022.