Royal Challengers Bangalore secure maiden WPL title in thriller against Delhi Capitals

The stage was set for an epic final showdown in the WPL between two powerhouses, but RCB managed to emerge victorious against all odds to secure their first ever title triumph. Chasing DC's challenging total of 113, RCB got off to a steady start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine rotating the strike efficiently.

While Devine provided the early impetus with some fluent boundaries, Mandhana held the other end with a patient knock. The duo stitched a crucial 49 run stand to lay a solid platform. However, DC clawed their way back into the contest when Shikha Pandey struck a vital blow to dismiss Devine for 32.

That's when Ellyse Perry joined Mandhana in the middle to take the chase deep with her calm presence. But RCb received another setback when Minnu Mani removed the well-settled Mandhana for 31. At this stage, the match was evenly poised with 20 runs still needed.

Step up young Richa Ghosh. The wicketkeeper-batter showed nerves of steel as she anchored a match-winning unbeaten partnership with Perry. With the pressure mounting, Ghosh remained unfazed and coolly clipped the winning runs to spark wild celebrations in the RCB camp.

Earlier, RCB spinners led by Sophie Molineux ran through the DC batting lineup. After the openers provided a brisk start, Molineux triggered a collapse by picking three wickets in one over. Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana chipped in with crucial strikes as DC were bundled out for just 113.

It was RCB's day as they overcame all hurdles to lift the coveted WPL trophy for the very first time. Both teams gave it their all in what turned out to be a memorable final matching the hype. But in the end, Richa Ghosh and RCB had the last laugh.