Renowned director shares lesson on importance of audience perspective

In a recent interview, acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma shared a cautionary tale highlighting how one's perspective can change drastically after a film's release. Recalling his controversial remake of Sholay titled ‘Aag', Varma explained how a feedback from a senior police officer made him realize a creative choice that seemed brilliant earlier could be perceived very differently.

Varma had envisioned Amitabh Bachchan's character as a laid-back yet cunning police officer in the film. However, during one scene where the character is seen laughing in between coughs, the officer felt it made him seem like he was ill with a fever. Neither Varma nor Bachchan had considered this alternate interpretation during production and editing.

The filmmaker acknowledged how being too close to one's creative decisions can potentially blindside oneself from how audiences may actually view certain aspects. He explained both he and Bachchan fully believed in the vision, but in hindsight their decisions ended up looking rather misguided. Varma emphasized how losing objectivity is a major pitfall that can significantly undermine a film's effectiveness or message.

The anecdote highlights the invaluable role audiences play in providing constructive feedback filmmakers may not realize on their own. It serves as a lesson for creative talent on maintaining perspective to craft content that best serves the story and engages viewers as intended. Varma's comments provide useful insights on balancing artistic agency with ensuring outside perspectives are also taken into account.