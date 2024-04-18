back to top
Search
EntertainmentFilmmaker Dibakar Banerjee shares thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput's passion for learning...
Entertainment

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee shares thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s passion for learning and aftermath of his death

By: Northlines

Date:

Renowned filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, recently opened up about his experience working with the late actor and the events following his tragic demise in 2020. Banerjee recalled how passionate Rajput was about learning new things and his never-ending curiosity. “He would constantly ask questions about various topics like science, sociology and really get invested in everything,” he said, adding that everyone enjoyed his company.

While reflecting on his memories with Rajput, Banerjee said he was saddened by his untimely death. However, he noted that the public discourse in the aftermath focused more on speculation and gossip rather than mourning the loss. “No one was having a meaningful discussion about his achievements as an artist. It was all about rumours, accusations and conspiracy theories,” he mentioned.

Banerjee expressed disappointment at the lack of tribute or retrospective for Rajput's body of work from the film industry. “Where were the prayer meets or screenings of his films to celebrate his life? People just turned his death into ,” he remarked. According to the filmmaker, Rajput has now come to represent sensationalism and melodrama for many. “His demise presented an opportunity for some to indulge in misery porn. But no one stopped to truly honour him,” he concluded.

Previous article
Renowned director shares lesson on importance of audience perspective
Next article
Bandhan Bank shares end higher after falling to one year low
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Renowned director shares lesson on importance of audience perspective

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma...

Director Hansal Mehta’s story of overcoming struggles after first movie flopped

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned director Hansal Mehta's 2000 dark comedy movie 'Dil...

On Day 6, “Maidaan” Box Office Collection Hits Rs 2 Crore Despite Slashed Ticket Prices; Cinemas Give It a Red Card

Northlines Northlines -
Maidaan box office collection day 6: Despite slashed ticket...

Randeep Hooda Credits Father for Allowing Him to Recover Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Investment by Selling Properties

Northlines Northlines -
Randeep Hooda, who debuted as a director with Swatantrya...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty,...

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not...