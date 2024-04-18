Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee shares thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s passion for learning and aftermath of his death

Renowned filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, recently opened up about his experience working with the late actor and the events following his tragic demise in 2020. Banerjee recalled how passionate Rajput was about learning new things and his never-ending curiosity. “He would constantly ask questions about various topics like science, sociology and really get invested in everything,” he said, adding that everyone enjoyed his company.

While reflecting on his memories with Rajput, Banerjee said he was saddened by his untimely death. However, he noted that the public discourse in the aftermath focused more on speculation and gossip rather than mourning the loss. “No one was having a meaningful discussion about his achievements as an artist. It was all about rumours, accusations and conspiracy theories,” he mentioned.

Banerjee expressed disappointment at the lack of tribute or retrospective for Rajput's body of work from the film industry. “Where were the prayer meets or screenings of his films to celebrate his life? People just turned his death into entertainment,” he remarked. According to the filmmaker, Rajput has now come to represent sensationalism and melodrama for many. “His demise presented an opportunity for some to indulge in misery porn. But no one stopped to truly honour him,” he concluded.