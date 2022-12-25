Water supply to remain affected from Dec 27

Srinagar, Dec 24: In a bid to start renovation of Sindh

Extension Canal, the water supply would remain affected

in Srinagar areas for two days from December 27

(Tuesday) afternoon.

Executive Engineer Master Plan, Division Srinagar in a

public notice said that some mandatory renovation of

headworks of Sindh Extension Canal has to be done on

December 27, 2022.

The water supply in this regard would remain affected for

two days from December 27, 2022 (Tuesday) from 12:00

PM to December 28 (Wednesday) 09:00 PM.

The areas that would remain affected include Malshahi

Bagh, Zakura, Gulab Bagh, Alesteng, Shuhama, Hadoora,

Chaterhama, Khulmula, Basarbugh, Habak, Naseem

Bagh, Pandach, Buchpora, Soura, Anchar, Bolajpora,

Zonimar, Nowshehra, Baghe-Ali Mardan Khan, Zadibal,

Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Rajouri Kadal, Nalamar Nawa

Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal,

Sadribal, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Karan Nagar, Chattabal,

Kawdara, Eidgah, Maharaj Gunj, Zaina Kadal, Noorbagh,

Saidapora, Bemina, Firdousabad, Qamarwari, Zainakote,

Noorabad, Umarabad and adjacent areas.

In case of any urgency, he officials have advised to call on

2477207 & 2452047, the notice reads.