Water supply to remain affected from Dec 27
Srinagar, Dec 24: In a bid to start renovation of Sindh
Extension Canal, the water supply would remain affected
in Srinagar areas for two days from December 27
(Tuesday) afternoon.
Executive Engineer Master Plan, Division Srinagar in a
public notice said that some mandatory renovation of
headworks of Sindh Extension Canal has to be done on
December 27, 2022.
The water supply in this regard would remain affected for
two days from December 27, 2022 (Tuesday) from 12:00
PM to December 28 (Wednesday) 09:00 PM.
The areas that would remain affected include Malshahi
Bagh, Zakura, Gulab Bagh, Alesteng, Shuhama, Hadoora,
Chaterhama, Khulmula, Basarbugh, Habak, Naseem
Bagh, Pandach, Buchpora, Soura, Anchar, Bolajpora,
Zonimar, Nowshehra, Baghe-Ali Mardan Khan, Zadibal,
Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Rajouri Kadal, Nalamar Nawa
Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal,
Sadribal, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Karan Nagar, Chattabal,
Kawdara, Eidgah, Maharaj Gunj, Zaina Kadal, Noorbagh,
Saidapora, Bemina, Firdousabad, Qamarwari, Zainakote,
Noorabad, Umarabad and adjacent areas.
In case of any urgency, he officials have advised to call on
2477207 & 2452047, the notice reads.