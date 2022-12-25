Political mud-sling continues between DAP n’ Rebels

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The political mud-sling continues

between Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and their expelled

leaders as the party accused that its leaders are still in

contact with Congress leaders in Delhi and J&K while

recently expelled former deputy chief minister Tara Chand

termed resignation from Congress in support of Ghulam

Nabi Azad as a ‘blunder’.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day on

Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir’s former deputy Chief

Minister Tara Chand, said that supporting Azad and the

resignation from Congress was “the biggest blunder of his

political life.”

Chand, however, said they will remain secular till their last

breath and would have no objection to joining the Rahul

Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Jammu and

Kashmir.

"The decision of the DAP to expel us without any reason

or justification came as a big surprise to us. Today, we feel

that our decision to resign from the Congress in support of

Azad was a blunder,” he said.

Chand said he has a long association with Azad and when

he resigned from Congress, "we felt we should stand with

our leader and extend moral support to him".

"The Congress gave me a mandate, made me Congress

legislative party leader, speaker and deputy chief

minister…We repent our decision today as we feel we

betrayed our party, while DAP betrayed us," Chand said.

Asked about their sacking from the DAP, he said "We

have not seen such type of dictatorship in our decades

long political career. Azad rebelled against the Congress

leadership, set up a G23 group and even shot letters but

he was not sacked by the (Congress) party which believes

in internal democracy."

On Bharat Joda Yatra, he said when National Conference

leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and leaders

of other secular parties expressed their desire to join the

yatra, which is meant to unite the country, "we do not have

any hesitation to be part of it."

The statement came two days after Tara along with former

minister Manohar Lal Sharma and former legislator

Balwan Singh were expelled from the Azad-led

Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

However, soon after Chand’s press Conference DAP

called an emergency press conference.

Addressing a parallel press conference, DAP’s General

Secretary and Former Minister R S Chib accompanied by

former Minister Jugal Kishore Sharma accused Tara

Chand and other leaders for still hobnobbing with

Congress leaders and weakening the Azad led party.

“Tara Chand and present JKPCC president are two most

vocal persons, who opened front against Congress party.

They managed to persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to form

party but when it comes to support, both are still in

Congress by heart,” Chib accused adding, ‘ Tara Chand

publicly accepted that they have DNA of Congress and will

support Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is

against the DAP,”.

He added that Tara Chand and the group are involved in

anti- party activities and still meeting with Congress

incharge and MP Rajni Patil and Vikar Rasool.

Vikar Raosol cancelled his three public meetings in Tara

Chand’s home town Khour, which is evident of their

unflinching support to each other.

The DAP leader also said that from the past four months

Tara Chand and other leaders have not attended any

party meeting while in constant touch with Congress

leadership in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Delhi.

“The expelled leaders are weakening the party by trying to

persuade others to rejoin Congress, which is unacceptable

to us and after which the hard decision was taken, “ Jugal

Kishor Sharma informed, adding, “DAP also closed all

doors for these leaders for any future engagement”.