Political mud-sling continues between DAP n’ Rebels

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The political mud-sling continues
between Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and their expelled
leaders as the party accused that its leaders are still in
contact with Congress leaders in Delhi and J&K while
recently expelled former deputy chief minister Tara Chand
termed resignation from Congress in support of Ghulam
Nabi Azad as a ‘blunder’.
Addressing a press conference earlier in the day on
Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir’s former deputy Chief
Minister Tara Chand, said that supporting Azad and the
resignation from Congress was “the biggest blunder of his
political life.”
Chand, however, said they will remain secular till their last
breath and would have no objection to joining the Rahul
Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Jammu and
Kashmir.
"The decision of the DAP to expel us without any reason
or justification came as a big surprise to us. Today, we feel
that our decision to resign from the Congress in support of
Azad was a blunder,” he said.
Chand said he has a long association with Azad and when
he resigned from Congress, "we felt we should stand with
our leader and extend moral support to him".
"The Congress gave me a mandate, made me Congress
legislative party leader, speaker and deputy chief
minister…We repent our decision today as we feel we
betrayed our party, while DAP betrayed us," Chand said.
Asked about their sacking from the DAP, he said "We
have not seen such type of dictatorship in our decades
long political career. Azad rebelled against the Congress
leadership, set up a G23 group and even shot letters but
he was not sacked by the (Congress) party which believes
in internal democracy."
On Bharat Joda Yatra, he said when National Conference
leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and leaders
of other secular parties expressed their desire to join the
yatra, which is meant to unite the country, "we do not have
any hesitation to be part of it."
The statement came two days after Tara along with former
minister Manohar Lal Sharma and former legislator
Balwan Singh were expelled from the Azad-led
Democratic Azad Party (DAP).
However, soon after Chand’s press Conference DAP
called an emergency press conference.
Addressing a parallel press conference, DAP’s General
Secretary and Former Minister R S Chib accompanied by
former Minister Jugal Kishore Sharma accused Tara
Chand and other leaders for still hobnobbing with
Congress leaders and weakening the Azad led party.
“Tara Chand and present JKPCC president are two most
vocal persons, who opened front against Congress party.
They managed to persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to form
party but when it comes to support, both are still in
Congress by heart,” Chib accused adding, ‘ Tara Chand
publicly accepted that they have DNA of Congress and will
support Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is
against the DAP,”.
He added that Tara Chand and the group are involved in
anti- party activities and still meeting with Congress
incharge and MP Rajni Patil and Vikar Rasool.
Vikar Raosol cancelled his three public meetings in Tara
Chand’s home town Khour, which is evident of their
unflinching support to each other.
The DAP leader also said that from the past four months
Tara Chand and other leaders have not attended any
party meeting while in constant touch with Congress
leadership in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Delhi.
“The expelled leaders are weakening the party by trying to
persuade others to rejoin Congress, which is unacceptable
to us and after which the hard decision was taken, “ Jugal
Kishor Sharma informed, adding, “DAP also closed all
doors for these leaders for any future engagement”.