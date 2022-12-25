J&K to push for GI tagging Apple, Harissa, Gustabha, Khanyaari Haakh

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The Jammu & Kashmir
Government has decided to push for Geographical
Indication (GI) tagging of 24 different crops and products
including Apple (Ambri and Maharaji), Harissa, Gustabha
and Khanyaari Haakh.
The Union Territory’s Agriculture Production Department
has set-up different committees for undertaking GI tagging
of 24 crops and products of Jammu & Kashmir.
The products for which J&K would push for GI tagging
includes Apple (Ambri), Apple (Maharaji), Pear (Naak-
Tang), Grapes (Repora), Walnut, Kala Zeera, Red Rice,
Shallots (Pran), Kashmiri long chilli, Nadru water chestnut,
apricot, Haanz Haakh, Khanyari Haakh, Kuth, Goazaban,
Pumbe Challan, Kod, Meat products like Harissa,
Gustabha, Tabakhmaaz, Dried Fish (Hogaad), Smoked
Fish (Phar), Mountain Garlic, Pine Nuts (Chilgoza), Red
Rice, Milk Cake (Abdullian, RS Pura), Gatia Thom (Hill
Garlic), Moth (Poonchi), Chandak Basmati (Poonch) and
olive.
According to an order issued by the Department, a copy of
which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News
Observer (KNO), these committees shall collect all the
relevant information pertaining to the crops and products
in terms of their specialty, yield, process etc. to make it
eligible for G.I.
The committee shall also provide specific characteristics
and origin of the crop to be GI tagged and any other
specific characteristics which will qualify it for tagging.
According to the order, the committees shall complete the
process within a period of six months and submit the
report to the concerned Authorities for further necessary
action.
The GI tagging is registered under the Geographic
Indication and Protection Act 1999 by the Department of
Industry Promotion and International Trade, Ministry of
Commerce and Industry.
The government has also set-up an apex level committee
headed by Financial Commissioner, Agriculture
Production Department, Atal Duloo for G.I. registration of
these crops and products.
The panel also comprises Padma awardee Dr. Rajnikant
(GI tagging expert), Dr. J.P. Sharma (VC SKUAST
Jammu), Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai (VC SKUAST Kashmir)
and Sachin Dhaniya, Deputy Secretary, Department of
Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Industry
and Commerce.