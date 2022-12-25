J&K to push for GI tagging Apple, Harissa, Gustabha, Khanyaari Haakh

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: The Jammu & Kashmir

Government has decided to push for Geographical

Indication (GI) tagging of 24 different crops and products

including Apple (Ambri and Maharaji), Harissa, Gustabha

and Khanyaari Haakh.

The Union Territory’s Agriculture Production Department

has set-up different committees for undertaking GI tagging

of 24 crops and products of Jammu & Kashmir.

The products for which J&K would push for GI tagging

includes Apple (Ambri), Apple (Maharaji), Pear (Naak-

Tang), Grapes (Repora), Walnut, Kala Zeera, Red Rice,

Shallots (Pran), Kashmiri long chilli, Nadru water chestnut,

apricot, Haanz Haakh, Khanyari Haakh, Kuth, Goazaban,

Pumbe Challan, Kod, Meat products like Harissa,

Gustabha, Tabakhmaaz, Dried Fish (Hogaad), Smoked

Fish (Phar), Mountain Garlic, Pine Nuts (Chilgoza), Red

Rice, Milk Cake (Abdullian, RS Pura), Gatia Thom (Hill

Garlic), Moth (Poonchi), Chandak Basmati (Poonch) and

olive.

According to an order issued by the Department, a copy of

which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News

Observer (KNO), these committees shall collect all the

relevant information pertaining to the crops and products

in terms of their specialty, yield, process etc. to make it

eligible for G.I.

The committee shall also provide specific characteristics

and origin of the crop to be GI tagged and any other

specific characteristics which will qualify it for tagging.

According to the order, the committees shall complete the

process within a period of six months and submit the

report to the concerned Authorities for further necessary

action.

The GI tagging is registered under the Geographic

Indication and Protection Act 1999 by the Department of

Industry Promotion and International Trade, Ministry of

Commerce and Industry.

The government has also set-up an apex level committee

headed by Financial Commissioner, Agriculture

Production Department, Atal Duloo for G.I. registration of

these crops and products.

The panel also comprises Padma awardee Dr. Rajnikant

(GI tagging expert), Dr. J.P. Sharma (VC SKUAST

Jammu), Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai (VC SKUAST Kashmir)

and Sachin Dhaniya, Deputy Secretary, Department of

Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Industry

and Commerce.