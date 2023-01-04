Relevance of VDCs!

Two heinous back-to-back terror strikes on the New Year and the day following, has revived
afresh the memories of such terrorists attack adopting similar modus operandi in Jammu
Kashmir especially in erstwhile Doda region of Jammu province. During the worst
infestation of militancy in erstwhile Doda district, the terrorists used to raid any village of
hamlet in the remote area and invariably hold an identification parade of men folk and then
kill them after identification.
This time they added a new feature to their dastardly act. After executing the select killing of
members of Hindu community, an IED was blasted at the same place of slaughtering of
victims, killing two children and injuring other residents of upper Dangri in Rajouri district.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the IEDs appear to have been planted by the terrorists
who shot at three houses in Dangri before leaving in their car on Sunday. According to
accounts, the terrorists checked the identity cards of the four guys before starting the fire.
Up to ten individuals were hurt, and three were confirmed dead at the hospital. Later in the
evening, another victim succumbed to his injuries. According to accounts, the terrorists, who
arrived in a car heavily armed, first established the identification of the victims using their
Aadhaar cards. Such incidents had paved the way for forming Village Defence Committees
(VDCs) in remote areas of Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Doda.
According to locals, the militants, thought to be two, were wearing masks when they
assaulted and shot numerous individuals at a residence in Upper Dangri.
Security forces have expanded the scope of their cordon-and-search operations. Drones and
sniffer dogs have also been used to track out the two terrorists who carried out the assault on
Sunday.
As a preventive measure, additional deployments have been undertaken in key regions to
ensure law and order.
The terror attack on Hindu families has caused widespread fear in the town. Several
organisations have called for a countrywide strike in Rajouri on Monday and Tuesday to
protest the killing of innocent citizens. Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Rajouri, issued the
bandh appeal, which was endorsed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the BJP, and the local
traders' association.
Angered protestors gathered outside GMC hospital Rajouri on Monday and yelled anti-
Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans. Protesters also criticised the Lt Governor's administration
and security forces for failing to adequately address the threat posed by Pakistan-backed
terrorists.
The incidents are widely condemned by the social and political parties across the board while
some of them have questioned the veracity of the Administration’s claims of smashing the
terror infrastructure and terror incidents killing innocent people. While the fresh terror
incidents have posed few serious questions regarding safety and security of the people for the
want of adequate deployments, it has raised the demand of revival and strengthening of
VDCs for vulnerable people to defend themselves.