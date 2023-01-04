Relevance of VDCs!

Two heinous back-to-back terror strikes on the New Year and the day following, has revived

afresh the memories of such terrorists attack adopting similar modus operandi in Jammu

Kashmir especially in erstwhile Doda region of Jammu province. During the worst

infestation of militancy in erstwhile Doda district, the terrorists used to raid any village of

hamlet in the remote area and invariably hold an identification parade of men folk and then

kill them after identification.

This time they added a new feature to their dastardly act. After executing the select killing of

members of Hindu community, an IED was blasted at the same place of slaughtering of

victims, killing two children and injuring other residents of upper Dangri in Rajouri district.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the IEDs appear to have been planted by the terrorists

who shot at three houses in Dangri before leaving in their car on Sunday. According to

accounts, the terrorists checked the identity cards of the four guys before starting the fire.

Up to ten individuals were hurt, and three were confirmed dead at the hospital. Later in the

evening, another victim succumbed to his injuries. According to accounts, the terrorists, who

arrived in a car heavily armed, first established the identification of the victims using their

Aadhaar cards. Such incidents had paved the way for forming Village Defence Committees

(VDCs) in remote areas of Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Doda.

According to locals, the militants, thought to be two, were wearing masks when they

assaulted and shot numerous individuals at a residence in Upper Dangri.

Security forces have expanded the scope of their cordon-and-search operations. Drones and

sniffer dogs have also been used to track out the two terrorists who carried out the assault on

Sunday.

As a preventive measure, additional deployments have been undertaken in key regions to

ensure law and order.

The terror attack on Hindu families has caused widespread fear in the town. Several

organisations have called for a countrywide strike in Rajouri on Monday and Tuesday to

protest the killing of innocent citizens. Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Rajouri, issued the

bandh appeal, which was endorsed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the BJP, and the local

traders' association.

Angered protestors gathered outside GMC hospital Rajouri on Monday and yelled anti-

Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans. Protesters also criticised the Lt Governor's administration

and security forces for failing to adequately address the threat posed by Pakistan-backed

terrorists.

The incidents are widely condemned by the social and political parties across the board while

some of them have questioned the veracity of the Administration’s claims of smashing the

terror infrastructure and terror incidents killing innocent people. While the fresh terror

incidents have posed few serious questions regarding safety and security of the people for the

want of adequate deployments, it has raised the demand of revival and strengthening of

VDCs for vulnerable people to defend themselves.