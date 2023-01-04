Rajouri Killings: Emotions run high as bodies of 4 civilians, 2 minors cremated

Dangri residents demand revival of VDCs on lines with Doda;
Allotting automatic weapons to Ex-army men, installation of
CCTVs in villages, Chowks, deployment of army Cos in every
village, protection of temples
Yogesh
Rajouri, Jan 03: Amid tears and sobs, the people of Dangri area
of Rajouri district performed the last rites of four civilians and two
minors, who were killed in firing and IED explosion on January 1
and January 2, amid demands of strengthening Village Defence
Committees (VDCs) on the lines of Doda and covering sensitive
areas with CCTVs.
Eye-witnesses told that the bodies of four civilians and two
minors were kept at Government Higher Secondary School
Dangri for the night and early this morning, relatives of the slain
took the bodies to respective homes where they performed their
last rites. Later, the bodies of all the six slain were taken to
cremation ground in the form of huge procession where all
emotional scenes were witnessed.
“The relatives of slain were seen mourning, in tears and beating
chests,” eye-witnesses said.
Four civilians were killed in the firing of gunmen on January 1 and
two minors were killed in an IED explosion at the same spot on
January 2.
The mourners including the relatives of the slain demanded
strengthening of VDCs on the lines of Doda district and covering
all sensitive areas including Dangri with CCTVs.
“VDCs in Dangri had weapons that were taken back. We demand
that the weapons be allotted to all the VDCs soon and same
committees be strengthened on the lines of Doda,” said a group
of locals, who were part of the funeral procession.
They said that during the LG Manoj Sinha’s visit to Dangri on
Monday, they presented 11-point memorandum comprising
demands of locals of Dangri area. Reiterating the main demands,
the locals said for the protection of minorities, army companies
should be deployed in every village of Rajouri district. “While
strengthening VDCs, all the ex-army men should be given
automatic modern weapons,” they said.
The memorandum, a copy of which is with the KNO, reads that
license for personal weapons haven’t been renewed since long
neither new license were issued. “The process of renewal and
issuance should start forthwith,” it reads. “CCTVs should be
installed on all roads/lanes/chowks of all villages and towns.”
It further stated that all the temples should be protected by
establishing a police post in each location. “Any person of family
involved in providing shelter to militants should be booked under
section 302,” the memorandum reads. Pertinently, LG Manoj
Sinah on Monday stated that the administration will get into the
bottom of the case and ensure justice with the families of slain.
He also stated that the killings will be avenged soon.
Top Officials participate in last rites: Top police officials
including Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag
Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and ADGP Jammu
Mukesh Singh and hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at
cremation ground in Dangri village of Rajouri district for the last
rites of six civilians killed in militant attack on Sunday evening.
An official told that hundreds of people and top officials from civil
and police administration gathered at the cremation ground in
Dangri village today morning for the last rites. He said among top
official DGP Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner and ADGP
Jammu Mukesh Singh were also present.
He said hundreds of people took out a procession, raising
slogans as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last
rites.
Notably, 4 civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after
suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.
Next morning, two minor children also died and few others were
injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the
houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village.
The attack has created panic and fear among the locals, while
security agencies are trying to ascertain details about the attack.
On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj
Sinha also reached Dangri village to review the situation and
express solidarity with the victim families.
He also assured that security agencies will go to the bottom of
the incident and ensure justice to the victim families.