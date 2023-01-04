Rajouri Killings: Emotions run high as bodies of 4 civilians, 2 minors cremated

Dangri residents demand revival of VDCs on lines with Doda;

Allotting automatic weapons to Ex-army men, installation of

CCTVs in villages, Chowks, deployment of army Cos in every

village, protection of temples

Yogesh

Rajouri, Jan 03: Amid tears and sobs, the people of Dangri area

of Rajouri district performed the last rites of four civilians and two

minors, who were killed in firing and IED explosion on January 1

and January 2, amid demands of strengthening Village Defence

Committees (VDCs) on the lines of Doda and covering sensitive

areas with CCTVs.

Eye-witnesses told that the bodies of four civilians and two

minors were kept at Government Higher Secondary School

Dangri for the night and early this morning, relatives of the slain

took the bodies to respective homes where they performed their

last rites. Later, the bodies of all the six slain were taken to

cremation ground in the form of huge procession where all

emotional scenes were witnessed.

“The relatives of slain were seen mourning, in tears and beating

chests,” eye-witnesses said.

Four civilians were killed in the firing of gunmen on January 1 and

two minors were killed in an IED explosion at the same spot on

January 2.

The mourners including the relatives of the slain demanded

strengthening of VDCs on the lines of Doda district and covering

all sensitive areas including Dangri with CCTVs.

“VDCs in Dangri had weapons that were taken back. We demand

that the weapons be allotted to all the VDCs soon and same

committees be strengthened on the lines of Doda,” said a group

of locals, who were part of the funeral procession.

They said that during the LG Manoj Sinha’s visit to Dangri on

Monday, they presented 11-point memorandum comprising

demands of locals of Dangri area. Reiterating the main demands,

the locals said for the protection of minorities, army companies

should be deployed in every village of Rajouri district. “While

strengthening VDCs, all the ex-army men should be given

automatic modern weapons,” they said.

The memorandum, a copy of which is with the KNO, reads that

license for personal weapons haven’t been renewed since long

neither new license were issued. “The process of renewal and

issuance should start forthwith,” it reads. “CCTVs should be

installed on all roads/lanes/chowks of all villages and towns.”

It further stated that all the temples should be protected by

establishing a police post in each location. “Any person of family

involved in providing shelter to militants should be booked under

section 302,” the memorandum reads. Pertinently, LG Manoj

Sinah on Monday stated that the administration will get into the

bottom of the case and ensure justice with the families of slain.

He also stated that the killings will be avenged soon.

Top Officials participate in last rites: Top police officials

including Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag

Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and ADGP Jammu

Mukesh Singh and hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at

cremation ground in Dangri village of Rajouri district for the last

rites of six civilians killed in militant attack on Sunday evening.

An official told that hundreds of people and top officials from civil

and police administration gathered at the cremation ground in

Dangri village today morning for the last rites. He said among top

official DGP Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner and ADGP

Jammu Mukesh Singh were also present.

He said hundreds of people took out a procession, raising

slogans as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last

rites.

Notably, 4 civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after

suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.

Next morning, two minor children also died and few others were

injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the

houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village.

The attack has created panic and fear among the locals, while

security agencies are trying to ascertain details about the attack.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj

Sinha also reached Dangri village to review the situation and

express solidarity with the victim families.

He also assured that security agencies will go to the bottom of

the incident and ensure justice to the victim families.