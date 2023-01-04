NIA team reaches spot; Rs 10 Lakh reward announced for sharing info about perpetrators

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 03:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday visited the

Dangri of Rajouri district and collected evidence from the incident

spot where six people including two minors were killed in firing

and IED explosion on January 1 and January 2.

Meanwhile, Jammu Police have announced a reward of Rs 10

lakh to anybody sharing information about terrorists involved in

the killing of innocent civilians.

“The NIA team this morning visited the site of attacks to

investigate the matter,” official sources added. Additional Director

General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh in a message

circulated on social media said, “anybody sharing specific

information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome

terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri shall be rewarded Rs 10 Lakh.”

"The details of the informer shall be kept secret," the message

read. The telephone numbers 9596520120, 7006699696, 01962-

262515 have also been shared by the police.

In the meanwhile, District administration Samba has imposed

night curfew in one kilometre area for a period of two months

from an international border in Samba district of Jammu and

Kashmir.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate Samba,

Anuradha Gupta said that in view of prevailing security situation

vis-a-vis upcoming Republic Day, under section 144 of Criminal

Procedure Code, it has been ordered that no person or group of

persons, shall move in the area up to one-km along the

international border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am.

“The BSF authorities during the meeting of District Level Standing

Committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of

night curfew in the border area, in a strip of 1-Km from the

international border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to

perform their duties more effectively,” said the District Magistrate.

She said that to ensure smooth functioning as well as better

domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border

areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to these belts, the

regulation in the movement of people has become imminent

particularly in the area upto One Km from the International

Border.

"It is felt by the District Administration, that it is expedient that the

movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is

better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious

designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted," she

said. “In case the movement is necessary, the person or persons

are required to produce their respective ID Cards.”