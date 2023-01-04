NIA team reaches spot; Rs 10 Lakh reward announced for sharing info about perpetrators

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 03:
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday visited the
Dangri of Rajouri district and collected evidence from the incident
spot where six people including two minors were killed in firing
and IED explosion on January 1 and January 2.
Meanwhile, Jammu Police have announced a reward of Rs 10
lakh to anybody sharing information about terrorists involved in
the killing of innocent civilians.
“The NIA team this morning visited the site of attacks to
investigate the matter,” official sources added. Additional Director
General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh in a message
circulated on social media said, “anybody sharing specific
information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome
terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri shall be rewarded Rs 10 Lakh.”
"The details of the informer shall be kept secret," the message
read. The telephone numbers 9596520120, 7006699696, 01962-
262515 have also been shared by the police.
In the meanwhile, District administration Samba has imposed
night curfew in one kilometre area for a period of two months
from an international border in Samba district of Jammu and
Kashmir.
As per the order issued by the District Magistrate Samba,
Anuradha Gupta said that in view of prevailing security situation
vis-a-vis upcoming Republic Day, under section 144 of Criminal
Procedure Code, it has been ordered that no person or group of
persons, shall move in the area up to one-km along the
international border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am.
“The BSF authorities during the meeting of District Level Standing
Committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of
night curfew in the border area, in a strip of 1-Km from the
international border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to
perform their duties more effectively,” said the District Magistrate.
She said that to ensure smooth functioning as well as better
domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border
areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to these belts, the
regulation in the movement of people has become imminent
particularly in the area upto One Km from the International
Border.
"It is felt by the District Administration, that it is expedient that the
movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is
better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious
designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted," she
said. “In case the movement is necessary, the person or persons
are required to produce their respective ID Cards.”