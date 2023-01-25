Reach Group welcomes Starbucks at Reach 3 Roads

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

Tawi: 21st January was an exciting day for residents of Gurugram. The latest store by global coffee giant Starbucks, opened its doors at Reach 3 Roads, the upscale commercial and high-street by leading Real Estate Developers, Reach Group. The new Starbucks, located in Sector 70, joins popular consumer brands, including McDonald’s, Lenskart, Croma , Sagar Ratna, and the First Cry  and others at the magnificent ‘Reach 3 Roads’ project. Speaking about the launch, Harinder Singh Hora, Chairman of Reach Group, said, “ With the start of the new year, we are happy to welcome Starbucks to the Reach Group project. The  fantastic coffee selection and products, Starbucks has been a tremendous addition to Reach 3 Roads. Its popularity will draw consumers from all demographics to the buzzing Reach 3 Roads hub. With more locations planned for this year, we hope to grow in the upcoming year.” Reach 3 Roads is in a pristine area of Gurugram and combines both commercial and business activity in one prime location. The project was constructed with a holistic sensibility and offers visitors multiple facilities. These include colour-coded convenient parking, a medical centre, wheelchair and stroller assistance, easy access walkways and a lift and service lift in every wing. Strict facility supervision by Reach Group’s committed personnel takes customer experience and safety to another level. With 70% of the high-street already leased to popular businesses and commercial ventures, visitors are in for a treat right from the entry way and through the Boulevard. The Reach 3 Roads project is the first organised high-street of its kind, complete with a built-in lease management system.

SHARE
Previous articleGo First launches exciting Republic Day Sale
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR