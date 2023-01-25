Reach Group welcomes Starbucks at Reach 3 Roads

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: 21st January was an exciting day for residents of Gurugram. The latest store by global coffee giant Starbucks, opened its doors at Reach 3 Roads, the upscale commercial and business high-street by leading Real Estate Developers, Reach Group. The new Starbucks, located in Sector 70, joins popular consumer brands, including McDonald’s, Lenskart, Croma , Sagar Ratna, and the First Cry and others at the magnificent ‘Reach 3 Roads’ project. Speaking about the launch, Harinder Singh Hora, Chairman of Reach Group, said, “ With the start of the new year, we are happy to welcome Starbucks to the Reach Group project. The fantastic coffee selection and products, Starbucks has been a tremendous addition to Reach 3 Roads. Its popularity will draw consumers from all demographics to the buzzing Reach 3 Roads hub. With more locations planned for this year, we hope to grow in the upcoming year.” Reach 3 Roads is in a pristine area of Gurugram and combines both commercial and business activity in one prime location. The project was constructed with a holistic sensibility and offers visitors multiple facilities. These include colour-coded convenient parking, a medical centre, wheelchair and stroller assistance, easy access walkways and a lift and service lift in every wing. Strict facility supervision by Reach Group’s committed personnel takes customer experience and safety to another level. With 70% of the high-street already leased to popular businesses and commercial ventures, visitors are in for a treat right from the entry way and through the Boulevard. The Reach 3 Roads project is the first organised high-street of its kind, complete with a built-in lease management system.