Go First launches exciting Republic Day Sale

Jammu Tawi: To celebrate the 74th Republic Day, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today launched the ‘Republic Day Sale’, with incredible fares starting from INR 1,199/- for domestic flights and INR 6,599/- for international travel. Passengers can book across all domestic and international sectors operated by GO FIRST, anytime between 23rd to 26th January 2023, for a travel period starting from 12th February until 30th September 2023. Tickets for the offer can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via the GO FIRST official Mobile App. This sale helps travellers to well-plan a leisure or business travel at budget-friendly rates. In addition to this, GO FIRST always aims to provide a comfortable and convenient flying experience to all its passengers. Recently, GO FIRST also announced its opening sale of the year, the ‘Travel India Travel’ sale. GO FIRST has always been at the forefront of customer satisfaction, and in line with its, You Come First philosophy, has introduced several passenger-friendly services aimed at providing a seamless experience. This offer is an extension of its customer-centric philosophy, “You Come First”.