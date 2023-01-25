Bharat Matrimony “Online Matrimony Trends Report 2022”

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Leading online matrimony service Bharat Matrimony released its annual Online Matrimony Trends Report 2022 today. This report, which is an annual feature, is based on the activities of users on Bharat Matrimony, India’s biggest matchmaking platform helping over 5 million singles find their life partner. 2022 saw a whooping 280 million member logins from singles across India and abroad.

A total of 4,32,520 members confirmed meeting their life partner on Bharat Matrimony last year. Thanks to Bharat Matrimony, an average of 13,000 interactions per minute happened between members to find their life partner. Commenting on the success rate and the trends in 2022, Mr Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com, said, “We are extremely glad to report over 4 lakh success stories in 2022 on Bharat Matrimony.

It shows the trust and faith Indians put on our platform. On our part, we continue to remain focused on reaching out to every segment of the society with an endeavour to make help every Indian find a suitable life partner and lead a happy married life.”

Commenting on some emerging trends, Janakiraman added, “We noticed that certain engineering profiles increased by 18% and architects’ profiles increased by 10% y-o-y.”